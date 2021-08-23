At ‘Raksha Bandhan’ event held by Maluka, women throw their weight behind his candidature

THOUGH THE Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to declare a candidate from Maur constituency of Punjab’s Bathinda district, former SAD minister Sikander Singh Maluka on Sunday organised a programme for women on the occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, where the attendees demanded that Maluka be declared the candidate.

Maluka used to earlier contest from Rampura Phul constituency of Bathinda district and remained panchayat minister in the 2012-2017 tenure of the SAD-BJP government. However, now his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka has been declared as candidate from that constituency. Gurpreet remained Zila Parishad chairman in the previous term of the SAD-BJP government, and hence it will be his maiden Assembly election.

Sources said talks are ongoing within the party to also consider Jagmeet Singh Brar for Maur. Brar was a senior Congress leader who had joined the Akali Dal in April 2019.

In 2017, Janmeja Singh Sekhon had contested elections from Maur on SAD ticket. However, he had lost to AAP’s Jagdev Singh Kamaloo. As Sekhon was declared the candidate from Zira constituency last week itself, the race for the ticket for Maur constituency has gained momentum.

Sunday’s programme organised by Maluka saw over a thousand women in attendance. Simranjeet Kaur, president of Istri Akali Dal, Maur constituency, said: “No doubt the high command has to decide the candidate of any constituency and we will respect this decision. However, they must listen to the feedback of the masses and give us Sikander Singh Maluka as the candidate.”

Mandeep Kaur, another Istri Akali Dal member, said, “He ensured development in Rampura Phul area when he was the MLA in that area and we are sure that he will do justice with Maur as well.”

Both Maur and Rampura Phul are in Bathinda district. If Sikander Singh Maluka is declared candidate from Maur, father-son will contest on two seats within the same district. SAD has not declared any policy of one ticket per family so far.

Officer bearers of SAD from Maur were also present at the programme.