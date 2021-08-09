At least 10k samples for Covid testing to be collected from Punjab schools daily

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that since August 2, government, accredited, aided and unaided schools have been fully reopened, hence fresh instructions have been issued to deal with Covid situation and prevent the spread of the disease. (File)

A week after Punjab schools were reopened for all classes on August 2, heads of all government and private schools in the state have been told that at least 10,000 samples (of teachers and students) must be collected for Covid testing daily. These samples have to be collected randomly to check the spread of infection.

The order was issued by director education (senior secondary), and sent to all district education officers (DEOs) and heads of schools.

As per the order, a target has been set for each district to test a minimum number of samples each day from schools: Ludhiana (1000), Amritsar (790), Patiala (700), Jalandhar (647), Sangrur (570), Gurdaspur (565), Fazilka (562), Hoshiarpur (560), Bathinda (552), Tarn Taran (480), Ferozepur and SAS Nagar (420 each), Muktsar and Moga (390 each), Mansa (350), Kapurthala (260), Faridkot (250), Ropar (240), Fatehgarh Sahib and SBS Nagar (220 each), Barnala (210) and Pathankot (205).

DEOs in coordination with the Covid nodal officer of the district have to ensure that sampling and testing is done as per directions.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that since August 2, government, accredited, aided and unaided schools have been fully reopened, hence fresh instructions have been issued to deal with Covid situation and prevent the spread of the disease.

Singla said schools should conduct daily classes for board classes — V, VIII, X and XII — so that students’ education is not affected. At the same time, he has given powers to school heads to calls students to class in batches, in case there is a shortage of classrooms.

He further said that school heads would decide on attendance of students in non-board classes as per availability of class rooms. Students may also be called in batches in this regard. He said that only 25-30 students should be seated at a suitable distance in a classroom and only one student should be seated on a bench. He also directed to exempt students from the morning assembly to ensure compliance of Covid-19 instructions.