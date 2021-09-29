Aspirational District programme: 20 balers worth Rs 3 crore given to farmers in Moga to check paddy stubble burning

Under the ‘Aspirational District’ programme of NITI Aayog, balers and other machinery worth Rs 3 crore were handed over to farmers in Moga district Tuesday, to check paddy straw stubble burning.

Twenty balers worth Rs 3 crore were provided to the farmers on Tuesday through cooperative societies at a function at local Dana Mandi in Moga, in the presence of Faridkot MP Mohammad Sadiq, Moga MLA Dr Harjot Kamal and divisional commissioner Daljit Singh Mangat.

MP Mohammad Sadiq said that the step to provide machinery to farmers to manage paddy stubble was needed to eliminate air pollutions caused by burning straw. He said that the economic condition of the farmers was getting worse day by day and the tendency to burn crop residue also stems from this frustration. He claimed that the balers provided to the farmers would be of great benefit to them.

Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said that the department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare was providing all possible assistance to the farmers for the proper management of paddy straw and reduce straw burning. The Punjab Government is providing agricultural implements to promote environment-friendly farming for a cleaner Punjab.

DC said that 20 balers have been procured for Moga for proper management of paddy straw. These balers and rakes are being given to the co-operative societies of 20 selected villages in districts including Ajitwal, Dala, Ghall Kalan, Khosa Pando, Manuke, Chand Nawan, Ghaziana, Badhni Kalan, Kishanpura Kalan and Kot Muhammad Khan. After harvesting paddy in these villages, straw bales would be made and sent to the biomass plant. He said that 2 balers have been given to each cooperative society.