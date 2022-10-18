Aspirational Dist Programme: Ramdas Athawale reviews projects in Moga

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, Monday reviewed works being done under the “Aspirational Districts Programme” in Moga and issued directions to departments. Moga and Ferozepur from Punjab which were selected for this project by the Centre.

Athawale said that the performance of Moga was much better among the 112 aspirational districts of the entire country.

Moga is currently ranked 26, he said, adding that the district was moving in the right direction to fulfil the criteria set by NITI Aayog. He told Moga Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh that more work needs to be done for the development of skills, health, rural development, fishery, animal husbandry, anganwadi and polyhouse technology in district.