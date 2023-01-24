scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Khanna: ASI attacked in Mandiali village, four of a family arrested

Khanna DSP William Jeji said that the accused, on spotting the police party, attacked them, tearing the uniform of ASI Jagdeep in the process....

ASI was attacked in ludhiana, ludhiana news, ludhiana crime news, indian expressASI Jagdeep Singh was attacked by the four, later the Khanna police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested them. (File)
Four people on Monday allegedly attacked an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who had gone to conduct a search in their house in Mandiali village to recover some stolen items.

As per details, ASI Jagdeep Singh was attacked by the four — a man, his two sons and his daughter — when he visited the house in Mandiali for recovery of some aluminium angles that had allegedly been stolen. ASI Jagdeep, police said, is posted as the in-charge of Kot police post in Khanna. The accused were identified as Karam Singh, his sons Hardeep Singh, Daljit Singh Babbu and daughter Sukhwinder Kaur.

According to the police, the ASI suffered injuries in the assault, with his turban allegedly also being tossed in the air by the accused. The Khanna police later lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested them.

As per details of the case, one Balbir Singh had informed the police that he had seen the accused stealing some aluminum angles from an electricity pole that supplies power to a locked factory. Following this information, ASI Jagdeep Singh, along with a team, went to the house of the suspects to conduct a search.

Khanna DSP William Jeji said that the accused, on spotting the police party, attacked them, tearing the uniform of ASI Jagdeep in the process. During the assault, the ASI’s turban was also tossed.

The DSP added that the other police personnel present at the scene rescued the ASI and rushed him to a hospital. An FIR was subsequently lodged against the accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sadar Khanna police station.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 07:50 IST
