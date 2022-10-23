As Ram Rahim’s followers raise new dera demand, Sikh clergy, preachers see red

A demand by the followers of murder and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to set up a new unit of his Dera Sacha Sauda in Punjab has stirred up a controversy with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) raising the red flag stating that any such move “may spoil the peaceful atmosphere” of state.

“Convicted in rape and murder cases, Ram Rahim is also the main accused in sacrilege cases. The announcement by this controversial person to open a dera in Punjab has hurt the Sikh sentiments and this may spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Punjab. Government should play its role responsibly on this very serious matter and resolve that no branch of Dera Sirsa is established in Punjab,” said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Saturday.

Currently out on 40-day parole, Ram Rahim has started holding online congregations from his Dera in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. It was during one such online congregation on Thursday that his followers urged Ram Rahim to set up a Dera in Punjab’s Sunam.

Ram Singh, a member of the political wing of Sirsa-based Dera, said, “The ‘premis’ (followers) requested Pitaji (as they address Ram Rahim) to set up a dera in Sunam. Pitaji told them that they first need to arrange a big chunk of land for it. The land currently with dera followers is small in size”.

Sunam currently has a Naam Charcha Ghar, where Dera followers congregate for holding prayer sessions.

Controversial Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh reacted with indignation at the demand. “No dera will be allowed to come up in on Punjab at any cost. A Person who had been involved in the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib cannot be allowed to run a dera in Punjab,” said Amritpal, the self proclaimed leader of Waris Punjab de, a “pressure group” formed by actor-activist Deep Sidhu, now deceased.

Amritpal, who was in Lehragaga area of Sangrur on Saturday, is known for his fiery oratory skills and has been promising to free the Punjab youth from the clutches of drug menace and revive the ‘panth’ of yore. In Amritsar, Dhami said that by repeatedly granting Ram Rahim parole, the Haryana government has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. He termed as “conspiracy” the demand for opening a Dera in Sunam.

“The Sikh community will never tolerate this. The government should not allow a person convicted of heinous acts to play with the religious sentiments of the people,” said Dhami and demanded from the Centre and the state governments to stop the online congregations of Ram Rahim.

Punjab already has six deras of Sacha Sauda, including three in Mansa, one each in Malaut and Patiala and the the largest in Bathinda’s Salabatpura. The state also is home to over 50 Naam Charcha Ghars.

The demand by ‘premis’ in Sunam, which fall in in Sangrur where Ram Rahim has a sizeable following, has created a buzz as no new dera has been established in Punjab in past over a decade. Most of the deras in Punjab had come up in 90s while one in Amanpura of Mansa was inaugurated in 2007. The deras have mostly been set up on donated land.

While Naam Charcha Ghars are smaller units comprising a satsang and a langar hall, an open area and some rooms, a dera is like a township where people come to pay obeisance, attend satsangs, and live on the premises for a few days. Deras have agriculture land, dispensary and other such amenities. The Salabatpura dera is spread across 100 acres of land. The demand for the dera also assumes significance coming as it does for the first time after 2015 when desecration of Guru Granth Sahib was reported. Several members if the Dera Sacha Sauda were named as accused in the sacrilege case.

Ram Rahim, first convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula, is currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. In 2019, Ram Rahim and three others were awarded life term for the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. Last year, he, along with four others, was convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill the Dera’s former manager Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead, also in 2002.

In 2014, the Dera chief was among the most sought-after politicians in Haryana. Leaders from across party lines used to make a beeline to seek his “blessings” ahead of the polls.