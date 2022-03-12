As party chief, I take responsibility for party’s defeat: Sukhbir Badal

With his party all but decimated from the electoral scene, returning home with just three seats in the 117-member Assembly, Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday said as the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, he takes responsibility for rout the 100-year old party suffered at the hustings. He said the party’s core-committee will meet on March 14 to analyse the poll results.

“As party president, I take the responsibility for the defeat. I was the one who was leading the force from the front, I deem it my moral duty to accept responsibility for the overall performance of the party instead of passing the buck to honest and conscientious Akali workers, candidates or alliance partners. They all fought valiantly against an unprecedented wave. We had not expected these results as we worked the hardest this time…I accept the decision of the masses as God’s voice,” said Sukhbir.

The Aam Aadmi Party scripted a stellar victory in Punjab Thursday, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals. The elections dealt a body blow to the Akali Dal, which ruled the state several times, with Sukhbir and his five-time former chief minister father Parkash Singh Badal falling by the wayside.

Sukhbir said a meeting of the party’s core committee and all candidates of the party has been summoned on Monday. The meeting will discuss and analyse the poll results. “There may have be some flaws, which we were not able to see or we couldn’t understand,” he said.

On the defeat of his father, Sukhbir said the Akali patron’s politics never remained dependent on winning or losing nor becoming the chief minister. “He is a selfless leader who dedicated his life to serve Punjab,” Sukhbir said adding “the army’s job is to fight and we will not sit back after losing…”

Commenting on AAP’s landslide victory, he said the people of Punjab have entrusted a big responsibility on them. He assured that as a responsible opposition, his party will extend full cooperation to the AAP dispensation when it comes to matters pertaining to safeguarding Punjab’s interests. Punjab being a border state, they will extend all required cooperation so that peace and mutual brotherhood is maintained, he added.

“As a responsible Panthic party committed to Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiat, the Akali Dal will walk the extra mile to support the new CM to promote the welfare and prosperity of Punjabis and in defending the state’s interests in religious, economic, territorial and river water issues,” said Sukhbir.