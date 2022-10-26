As Covid numbers register sharp fall, Punjab govt in wait and watch mode

With a spurt in XBB cases, which is a new variant of Covid-19, most states have started issuing new guidelines, but the Punjab health department is yet to come up with an advisory.

When asked, Covid nodal officer for Punjab Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said that no case of the XBB variant, which is also called a hybrid of Omicron, has been reported in the state and also there is no spike in Covid cases in Punjab. Hence, there was no need for special guidelines as of now.

According to the medical bulletin released by the state health department, Punjab saw just 502 Covid cases and seven deaths in the first 25 days of October. The case positivity rate in the state was also 0.46% as on October 25. However, the state saw a little spike in Covid cases as till October 17, only nine positive cases were reported followed by 13 on October 18. On October 19, the state recorded 31 Covid cases and one death from Ludhiana and the next day, 29 cases were added to the tally with another casualty from Ropar district. On October 21, another 28 positive cases were reported followed by 17 and 15 cases on October 22 and October 23, respectively. Only seven and four positive cases were reported on October 24 and 25, respectively. Positivity rate which was 0.37% on October 18 increased to 0.47% as on October 20. It was 0.30% on October 23 while on October 25 the positivity rate was once again 0.46%.

While September saw 1,543 Covid cases and 29 deaths with a positivity rate of 0.47%, August had recorded 9081 new cases, 103 deaths and a positivity rate of 1.51%. The positivity rate on July 31 was 4.68% .

When asked why Punjab is waiting to issue an advisory even when around 60 new Covid cases and two deaths were reported in just two days, Dr Bhaskar said that the department, at present, is observing the trend and action will be taken soon.

“The last few days, Punjab reported 10-15 daily cases and the positivity rate is also below 1%. Trends suggest that first a spike is seen in Maharashtra and then in Delhi, following which cases sometimes rise in Punjab. But this time while Maharashtra is seeing some spike with a positivity rate at 17.7%, Delhi is yet to report a spurt in Covid cases. We are also watching closely if there is an increase in OPD numbers and cases of hospitalisation and accordingly guidelines will be issued,” Dr Bhaskar said, adding that they are conducting adequate testing.