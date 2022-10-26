scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

As Covid numbers register sharp fall, Punjab govt in wait and watch mode

When asked, Covid nodal officer for Punjab Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said that no case of the XBB variant, which is also called a hybrid of Omicron, has been reported in the state and also there is no spike in Covid cases in Punjab. Hence, there was no need for special guidelines as of now.

While September saw 1,543 Covid cases and 29 deaths with a positivity rate of 0.47%, August had recorded 9081 new cases, 103 deaths and a positivity rate of 1.51%. (File Photo)

With a spurt in XBB cases, which is a new variant of Covid-19, most states have started issuing new guidelines, but the Punjab health department is yet to come up with an advisory.

When asked, Covid nodal officer for Punjab Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said that no case of the XBB variant, which is also called a hybrid of Omicron, has been reported in the state and also there is no spike in Covid cases in Punjab. Hence, there was no need for special guidelines as of now.

According to the medical bulletin released by the state health department, Punjab saw just 502 Covid cases and seven deaths in the first 25 days of October. The case positivity rate in the state was also 0.46% as on October 25. However, the state saw a little spike in Covid cases as till October 17, only nine positive cases were reported followed by 13 on October 18. On October 19, the state recorded 31 Covid cases and one death from Ludhiana and the next day, 29 cases were added to the tally with another casualty from Ropar district. On October 21, another 28 positive cases were reported followed by 17 and 15 cases on October 22 and October 23, respectively. Only seven and four positive cases were reported on October 24 and 25, respectively. Positivity rate which was 0.37% on October 18 increased to 0.47% as on October 20. It was 0.30% on October 23 while on October 25 the positivity rate was once again 0.46%.

While September saw 1,543 Covid cases and 29 deaths with a positivity rate of 0.47%, August had recorded 9081 new cases, 103 deaths and a positivity rate of 1.51%. The positivity rate on July 31 was 4.68% .

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...Premium
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...

When asked why Punjab is waiting to issue an advisory even when around 60 new Covid cases and two deaths were reported in just two days, Dr Bhaskar said that the department, at present, is observing the trend and action will be taken soon.

“The last few days, Punjab reported 10-15 daily cases and the positivity rate is also below 1%. Trends suggest that first a spike is seen in Maharashtra and then in Delhi, following which cases sometimes rise in Punjab. But this time while Maharashtra is seeing some spike with a positivity rate at 17.7%, Delhi is yet to report a spurt in Covid cases. We are also watching closely if there is an increase in OPD numbers and cases of hospitalisation and accordingly guidelines will be issued,” Dr Bhaskar said, adding that they are conducting adequate testing.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 05:36:01 am
Next Story

BMC plans Rs 100-crore facelift for Dadar, Shivaji Park, Mahim

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement