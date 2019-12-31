As convict Rajoana threatens hunger strike in jail, SGPC president meets his sister

Balwant Singh Rajoana Balwant Singh Rajoana

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah denied granting any pardon to Khalistani militant Balwant Singh Rajoana who is a convict in 1995 assassination of then Punjab CM Beant Singh, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal met Rajoana’s sister, Kamaldeep Kaur, at her residence in Ludhiana Monday.

Longowal announced that SGPC will be moving Supreme Court to take up Rajoana’s case and will be hiring best lawyers to fight the case. He also requested Kamaldeep Kaur to convince Rajoana to not start protest hunger strike inside jail from January 11 as revealed by her.

“Soon we will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The decision to commute Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment was changed at last minute and it has greatly hurt sentiments of Sikh community. Ministry of Home Affairs had cleared the decision as special gesture on Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary but again rolled it back. We will move Supreme Court against it and best advocates will be hired for the case. We request Rajoana not to start hunger strike inside jail,” said Longowal, after meeting Rajoana’s sister.

He added that he will also be meeting Rajoana in jail before January 11. Rajoana is currently lodged at the Patiala Central Jail.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh, grandson of Beant Singh, said that Longowal visiting Rajoana’s sister and announcing legal support has exposed real face of the Akali Dal.

“Thousands of people lost their lives during the dark days of terrorism in the state and the Akalis stand in the favour of perpetrators of those crimes. It clearly shows that the Akalis have always supported such people,” rued Bittu.

He said that Sardar Beant Singh ‘attained martyrdom’ safeguarding the rights of Punjabis and for maintaining peace and communal harmony in Punjab. “The Akalis should answer that what about the families of all those who died along with Beant Singh? It clearly shows that the Akalis do not care about all those who attained martyrdom along with my grandfather,” said Bittu.

