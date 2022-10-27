As AAP assures farm reforms in HP, farmers’ strike outside Bhagwant Mann’s house enters 18th day

While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is busy making claims of farm reforms in Himachal Pradesh as part of its electioneering in the hill state which is going to polls on November 12, the strike by farmers outside Dreamland Housing Colony in Punjab’s Sangrur has entered 18th day on Wednesday, apparently with no response from the state government so far on meeting their demands.

While contributory pension fund employees’ union is all set for a rally in Shimla on October 29, BKU Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan has appealed to farmers and people from all walks of lives in Punjab to congregate in large numbers on Saturday outside Dreamland colony where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has a rented accommodation.

The protest – organised by BKU Ugrahan, the largest farmers’ union in Punjab – has been going on outside the colony since October 9, blocking both sides of the Sangrur-Patiala road.

“Two farmers have died at the protest site till date – one Gurcharan Singh (65) who died of snake-bite on October 13, while Karnail Singh Akai (75) of Akai village in Sangrur died of heart attack on October 21. The bodies of both farmers have been kept in the mortuary of Rajindra Medical College, Patiala, and will not be cremated till the government announces Rs 10 lakh compensation, a government job and waiver of loan for the farmers’ families. But, surprisingly, no reaction has come from the Punjab government so far,” said BKU Ugrahan state general secretary Shingara Singh Mann.

Undeterred by the ongoing protest, farmers on Monday celebrated Diwali on the road. “Many city residents came and distributed sweets. They even saw plays staged by Lok Kala Manch on Diwali night. It was our fourth Diwali on roads. One can imagine the fate of farmers in this agrarian state. In 2019, all the farmer unions of Punjab had sat outside Barnala central jail demanding quashing of life imprisonment for farmer leader Manjit Singh Dhaner who had stood tall in support of a rape and murder victim’s family. Accused were punished in the case, but Dhaner was also falsely implicated in the death of the grandfather of one of the accused. Our dharna continued from September 30 to November 14, 2019, and on November 14, the governor quashed the punishment of Dhaner. Year 2020 and 2021 went protesting on roads against the three contentious central farm laws. This time the protest is against our pending demands. This year also it was a ‘Sangharsheel Diwali’, and we want the voters of Himachal Pradesh to know about it,” Shingara Singh Mann added.

For the uninitiated, Dhaner was convicted along with three others of the murder of 85-year-old farmer Dalip Singh, who had died during a clash between two groups over the rape and murder case in Barnala. The Punjab government released Dhaner following an approval to his pardon plea by Governor V P Singh Badnore.

AAP has announced in Himachal Pradesh that its government in Punjab has offered minimum support price (MSP) to Punjab farmers on five crops – wheat, paddy, bajra, maize and moong – but the fact is that except for wheat and paddy, the government hardly purchased the rest of the stuff on MSP. Not more than 10% of the total moong produce was purchased by the Punjab government. Maize farmers too suffered due to conditions imposed by the government. Bajra farmers were also sailing in the same boat,” said Jagseer Singh Jhumba, Bathinda district committee member of BKU Ugrahan.