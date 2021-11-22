Punjab polls: Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month to every woman

Promising to transfer Rs 1,000 per month into the account of every woman in Punjab if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the Assembly polls early next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as “fake Kejriwal” and accused the Congress leader of copying his promises without fulfilling them.

“If AAP forms government in Punjab, we will credit Rs 1,000 in bank accounts of each woman aged 18 and above every month. If there are three women in one household — a bahu (daughter-in-law), a beti (daughter) and saas (mother-in-law) — all three will get this amount,” Kejriwal said while launching AAP’s ‘Mission Punjab’ for Punjab polls 2022.

These days a ‘nakli Kejriwal’ is roaming in Punjab, whatever I promise, he announces it the next day but doesn’t implement it. Beware of him. Only asli Kejriwal can fulfil what he promises: @ArvindKejriwal takes dig at @CHARANJITCHANNI in Moga @IndianExpress @iepunjab — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) November 22, 2021

Kejriwal said his promise will benefit one crore women in Punjab. As per the Election Commission of India, there were 96.19 lakh women voters in Punjab during 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal, who started his two-day Punjab visit from Moga, said the elderly women who are getting old-age pension will continue to get that in addition to Rs 1,000 every month.

Terming it as his “third guarantee” and the “world’s biggest women empowerment” programme, Kejriwal said “no government in any part of the world” has implemented such a scheme.

The AAP leader said that there are young women who can’t attend college because their fathers do not have money. “They can go to college with this money. They can buy a new dress or a saree or things for their children,” Kejriwal said.

He said women have their own small wishes and aspirations but they are financially dependent on their fathers, husbands and brothers. If AAP comes to power, no woman in Punjab will have to be financially dependent on their fathers or husbands for small needs, he said adding, “Rs 1000 is not a big amount…but this scheme will empower women financially”.

The AAP convenor said his opponents will now ask from where the money will come to fund this programme. “When I watch TV, I see the transport mafia sitting on the left side of Channi and the sand mafia on his right side. If they are eliminated, then there will be enough money,” he said.

Continuing to attack Channi, the Delhi CM said a “nakli Kejriwal” is roaming in Punjab.

“Aaj kal Punjab mein ek nakli Kejriwal ghum raha hai… main jo bhi Punjab mein aake vaada karke jaata hu, wo do din baad wahi bol deta hai. Karta nahi hai, kyunki wo nakli hai (Whatever I promise in Punjab, the fake Kejriwal announces the same thing two days later. He only makes promises, but never fulfils them,” the AAP leader said, claiming that it is only he who can ensure zero electricity bill for people.

“I announced free power, and now he says the Congress government will also give 400 units of free power. Have any of you got power bills of ‘zero’ amount? I announced 15,000 mohalla clinics and then he also announced the same. Has even one mohalla clinic come up in Punjab? I scheduled a meeting with auto-rickshaw drivers today and now he too has reached there. It shows how scared they are of us,” said Kejriwal, adding “People of Punjab should beware of this nakli Kejriwal”.

He said former CM Capt Amarinder Singh too had tried to copy AAP’s scheme in Delhi and made bus journeys free for women. “But Captain only did it for government buses whereas in Delhi it is free in all buses,” said Kejriwal.

Further attacking Amarinder, who has announced a new political outfit, Kejriwal said he had promised employment, smartphones and debt waiver. “Did anything happen,” he asked.

Stating that the next year’s election can change the future of Punjab, he said, “This time, women in families will decide whom to vote for”.

Accompanying Kejriwal were party’s woman MLAs Baljinder Kaur and Sarvjit Kaur Manuke. Balwinder Kaur said that women of Punjab have suffered irreparable loss in the past years as they lost their sons to drugs.

Party’s state president Bhagwant Mann said, “If women bless us, we will win. Greatest warriors of their times credited their mothers for their wins. If homes cannot run without women, countries too can’t run without them.”

Kejriwal has already announced free power and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals as his first and second pre-poll guarantee for Punjab.