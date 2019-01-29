Arrested Moga ex-SSP will reveal who ordered firing in Behbal Kalan: Captain Amarinder Singh

A day after the arrest of former Moga SSP Charanjit Sharma in the Behbal Kalan firing case, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said Sharma being the “main person” in the case would now reveal “who ordered the firing”.

“He is the main person in the Behbal Kalan firing case and now the SIT has arrested him. He will tell as to who ordered the firing and the SIT will then take further action accordingly,” said Amarinder at his native village Mehraj in Rampura Phul constituency of Bathinda Monday.

The CM had come there to launch third phase of the loan waiver scheme for farmers in the area. He added, “No one will be spared, whether a politician or a police officer, irrespective of their position or high office.”

When asked if Badals will also be punished, he said,”The SIT will decide on this part as they are the ones who are investigating this case. They are probing it independently and they are the ones who decide whom to book in due course of investigation. However, I repeat that no one will be spared.” The former Moga SSP was arrested Sunday morning and was produced in court late night at Faridkot. He was sent in eight-day police remand for further investigation.

On Monday, the CM visited his native village after two years. Villagers met him with a list of complaints about non-completion of development works in the village and he announced a grant of Rs 28 crore. “This will fulfil all demands of the Nagar Panchayat as well as all the villages of Meh- raj. During 10 years of misrule of SAD-BJP this village was ignored, but now no work will be left. Staff at civil hospital will also be provided.” During Congress rule from 2002 to 2007, Amarinder had spent Rs 25 crore on Mehraj.

“While we are not discriminating in giving loan waiver or allocating development funds, Akalis had behaved in a partisan manner to neglect my ancestral village and Patiala,” he added.

Amarinder blamed Centre on the issue of farm distress as he said that they had failed to come to the rescue of farmers despite his repeated appeals. The CM was in Mehraj to disburse Rs 97 crore as relief to 18,038 small farmers from Bathinda and Ma-nsa against debt owed to cooper-ative banks. He handed over debt relief certificates to 10 farmers from two districts.