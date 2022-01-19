Arrested in drug case, man dies in lock-up

A 55-year-old drug peddler, arrested by Machhiwara police Monday, died in the lockup after a few hours of his arrest.

According to the police, the accused died of cardiac arrest on Monday late. The deceased was identified as Kirpal Singh alias Karan (55) of village Bhamma Kalan.

Inspector Parkash Masih, SHO, Machhiwara Police Station, said that the deceased was arrested Monday near Canal Bridge in village Garhi Tarkhana after he was caught carrying 15 gm smack in a packet.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act was registered against the accused. The police lodged him in the lockup. The accused went to sleep on Monday night, but he didn’t wake up in the morning.

The inmates in the lock up informed the police personnel at the police station who rushed the accused to Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

“We have informed the family members about it and the body has been sent for the postmortem,” the SHO said, while adding that the accused died of cardiac arrest but actual reason will be ascertained only after receiving the postmortem report.