Arrested in a loot case, man kills self inside police station

Arrested in a loot case by Moga police, a man allegedly died by suicide inside the washroom of the lock-up of Baghapurana police station, Tuesday.

Moga police had arrested Makhan Singh of Manuke Hathoor village of Ludhiana for allegedly looting Rs 17,000 from a petrol pump in December last year at Nathoke village.

He was arrested was in two-day police remand and was scheduled to be produced in the court Tuesday. However, around 5 am in the morning, he allegedly hanged himself to death inside washroom of Baghapurana police station, said police. Police initiated proceedings under the section 174 of CrPC, said SSP.