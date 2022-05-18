scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Arrested in a loot case, man kills self inside police station

Moga police had arrested Makhan Singh of Manuke Hathoor village of Ludhiana for allegedly looting Rs 17,000 from a petrol pump.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
May 18, 2022 7:57:41 am
Police initiated proceedings under the section 174 of CrPC, said SSP. (Representational image)

Arrested in a loot case by Moga police, a man allegedly died by suicide inside the washroom of the lock-up of Baghapurana police station, Tuesday.

Moga police had arrested Makhan Singh of Manuke Hathoor village of Ludhiana for allegedly looting Rs 17,000 from a petrol pump in December last year at Nathoke village.

He was arrested was in two-day police remand and was scheduled to be produced in the court Tuesday. However, around 5 am in the morning, he allegedly hanged himself to death inside washroom of Baghapurana police station, said police. Police initiated proceedings under the section 174 of CrPC, said SSP.

