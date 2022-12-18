Ludhiana: Arrested for taking bribe, LIT official dies a day after HC rejected his bail

Five months after he was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) official Harmeet Singh (48), who was taken from Ludhiana Central Jail to Civil Hospital for treatment, died late on Friday.

Singh, who was a junior assistant with LIT, was arrested by vigilance bureau on July 14 this year from LIT’s Feroze Gandhi Market office.

Jail authorities said that Singh was suffering from high diabetes and was in shock after the high court rejected his bail application on Friday.

“Since the day he came to jail, he was sent outside to hospitals some 15-16 times, including Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, due to high diabetes. His two fingers had also been amputated before his arrest due to diabetes. He was admitted to the jail hospital also. On Friday, after his bail was rejected by the high court, he was very upset as per his fellow inmates. He again had a diabetes attack and was sent to Civil Hospital for treatment but died late on Friday,” said Shivraj Singh, superintendent, Ludhiana Central Jail.

A judicial probe has been marked into the death, the jail superintendent said, adding that the autopsy was done on Saturday and the body was handed over to the family. “The family has recorded its statement in presence of the magistrate,” said the jail superintendent.

On July 14, the vigilance had laid a trap on the complaint of one Satnam Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, who had told the police that Harmeet Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for processing his case under the one-time settlement scheme.

The vigilance had claimed arresting Harmeet Singh while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 ‘red-handed’ along with other officials – executive officer Kuljit Kaur and sales clerk Parveen Kumar.

An FIR against Harmeet Singh, Parveen Kumar and Kuljit Kaur was registered under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at economic offences police station, vigilance bureau, Ludhiana.