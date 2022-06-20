Arrangements being made to evacuate Afghan Sikhs, Hindus from Kabul: MP

A day after an attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul of Afghanistan killed two people, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney, said that the government of India has cleared visas for 111 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus and 49 more were under process.

“The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is likely to issue the remaining visas also shortly. Discussions are on with MEA for evacuation of 160 Afghan Sikhs on a special flight,” said Sahey, who is also the president of World Punjabi Organization which supports Afghan refugee families in India.

He added. “The Taliban government is doing their best to restore the situation but there has been more than 85% damage to the gurdwara building in the attack, so it is likely that some Afghan Sikhs will stay back to get gurudwara repaired.”

A day after attack on gurdwara at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, cleaning of the premises begins. Over 80 pc damage to gurdwara interiors @IndianExpress @iepunjab pic.twitter.com/p9tq9cvZ3o — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) June 19, 2022

Sahney said, “It is heartbreaking to witness the few remaining Sikhs leaving Afghanistan following the bomb blast, ending a century-old legacy.”

On Saturday, unidentified gunmen opened fire at one of the main gurdwaras in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, killing two persons and injuring at least three. The attack comes weeks after an Indian government delegation went to Kabul and met key leaders of the Taliban government — its first official visit to the country since August last year.

After Kabul Gurdwara attack yesterday that killed 2, Afghan Sikh community leaders have received confirmation on issuance of 111 visas for Afghan Sikhs who want to come to India. Only 160 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus are left in Afghanistan @IndianExpress @iepunjab — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) June 19, 2022

Around 25-30 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus had gathered at Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan, the central gurdwara of the Afghan Sikh community in Kabul, for the ‘Sukhmani Sahib’ or morning prayers when a group of gunmen, believed to be around four in number, stormed the gurdwara and opened fire.

Around 160 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus remain in Afghanistan now and they have been demanding an immediate visa for evacuation to India.