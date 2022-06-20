scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Arrangements being made to evacuate Afghan Sikhs, Hindus from Kabul: MP

“The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is likely to issue the remaining visas also shortly. Discussions are on with MEA for evacuation of 160 Afghan Sikhs on a special flight," said Sahey, who is also the president of World Punjabi Organization which supports Afghan refugee families in India.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 20, 2022 7:46:29 am
The building of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul suffered extensive damage in the attack, Saturday (Express photo)

A day after an attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul of Afghanistan killed two people, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney, said that the government of India has cleared visas for 111 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus and 49 more were under process.

He added. “The Taliban government is doing their best to restore the situation but there has been more than 85% damage to the gurdwara building in the attack, so it is likely that some Afghan Sikhs will stay back to get gurudwara repaired.”

Sahney said, “It is heartbreaking to witness the few remaining Sikhs leaving Afghanistan following the bomb blast, ending a century-old legacy.”

On Saturday, unidentified gunmen opened fire at one of the main gurdwaras in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, killing two persons and injuring at least three. The attack comes weeks after an Indian government delegation went to Kabul and met key leaders of the Taliban government — its first official visit to the country since August last year.

Around 25-30 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus had gathered at Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan, the central gurdwara of the Afghan Sikh community in Kabul, for the ‘Sukhmani Sahib’ or morning prayers when a group of gunmen, believed to be around four in number, stormed the gurdwara and opened fire.
Around 160 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus remain in Afghanistan now and they have been demanding an immediate visa for evacuation to India.

