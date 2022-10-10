Arms supply for Moosewala killing: Ludhiana cops get 7-day remand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

The Ludhiana police Monday secured 7-day remand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to further investigate his role in allegedly supplying weapons that were used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Heavy force was deployed at the district court complex.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge CIA staff-2, Ludhiana police, said 11 persons, including Bhagwanpuria and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, were booked in an FIR registered at Salem Tabri police station of the district on June 29 for allegedly supplying weapons for Moosewala’s murder. Of 11 accused, six including Bhagwanpuria have been arrested.

The first to be arrested was Baldev Chaudhary, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind of Moosewala’s killing. Police said that Chaudhary allegedly supplied weapons for the killing.

Later more arrests were made including Satbir Singh, Sandeep Singh Kahlon (nephew of SAD leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon), Jaskaran Singh and Ninderdeep Singh — all booked under the sections 25, 54, 49 of Arms Act in the FIR lodged at Salem Tabri police station. Section 302 (murder) was added to the FIR after it came out that weapons were supplied for Moosewala’s murder. Chaudhary was a classmate of gangster Bishnoi at DAV College, Sector-10, Chandigarh.

Juneja said that police had arrested Satbir Singh, a stud farm owner of Amritsar on June 30 after his car was seen in the CCTV footage secured from a filling station in Bathinda.

During questioning Satbir had revealed Kahlon had asked him to drop three men to Bathinda. It was found that Satbir had dropped shooters Mandeep Toofan and Manpreet alias Mani Rayya, with an unidentified shooter at Bathinda. On the way, they had picked two bags of weapons. Following the information provided by Satbir, the CIA staff had arrested Kahlon on July 9.

The Inspector added that during questioning, Kahlon revealed that he is close to Bhagwanpuria. He had asked Satbir to drop the shooters following the directions of Bhagwanpuria. Kahlon allegedly gave shelter to the shooters at his house before the killing.