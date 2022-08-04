scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Anticipatory bail of former LIT chairman rejected by Ludhiana court

Sandeep Sharma was arrested on July 28 but Balasubramaniam continues to be at large.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: August 4, 2022 9:15:36 pm
raman, indian expressRaman Balasubramaniam — who is also a senior Congress leader — and five others were booked by Punjab Vigilance Bureau. (Express Photo)

The anticipatory bail of former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman, Raman Balasubramaniam, was dismissed by the court of Dr Ajit Atri, Additional Session Judge Ludhiana.

The court also dismissed the regular bail pleas of Kuljit Kaur, Parveen Kumar.

Balasubramaniam — who is also a senior Congress leader — and five others were booked by Punjab Vigilance Bureau on July 28 for alleged corrupt practices in the sale of plots in Ludhiana.

Initially, an FIR was lodged on July 14 against three employees, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, junior assistant, Harmit Singh and sales clerk Parveen Kumar after they were allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for the re-allotment of a booth on the basis of a complaint filed by a local resident. Parveen Kumar and Kuljit Kaur were arrested by the bureau on the same day.

Later, a fresh FIR was lodged against six people on July 28 — former LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, SDO Ankit Narang, junior assistant Gaganadeep Goyal and Sandeep Sharma, who was the PA to former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Balasubramaniam. Sandeep Sharma was arrested on July 28 but Balasubramaniam continues to be at large.

A senior officer of the vigilance bureau said that during investigations in the bribery case of July 14, it has been found that Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials “adopted corrupt practices” in the allotment of several plots. The officer further said that these plots were under the Local Displaced Persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust, but were instead allotted to ‘unauthorised persons’ after taking huge amounts of bribe.

It was found that some of the allottees had died and their plots had been allotted to some unauthorised persons, violating prescribed rules , the officer added.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 08:31:52 pm

