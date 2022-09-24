scorecardresearch
Anticipatory bail of commission agent rejected in food grain scam

Surinder is from Mullanpur Dakha and his brother Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala is also an accused in the case.

The same court has also rejected the anticipatory bail plea of executive Buta Ram of LIT in the corruption case related to sale of plots. (Representational image)

The Ludhiana court of special judge Dr Ajit Atri rejected the anticipatory bail application of a commission agent, Surinder Kumar Dhoti Wala, in the alleged food grain transportation scam in which former Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is an accused.

Surinder is from Mullanpur Dakha and his brother Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala is also an accused in the case. As per the prosecution, the SSP Vigilance bureau range Ludhiana had formed a probe team to further investigate the case, during which Rohit Kumar of Raikot, recorded his statement, wherein he said that as per Milling Policy of the state government, the commission agents (arthiyas) cannot store goods in their firms or in the firms of their relatives or in their partnership firms.

However, in the grain markets falling within the Mullanpur cluster- contractor Telu Ram, commission agents Surinder Kumar, Krishan Lal, Mahavir Bansal and Anil Jain – have stored the goods in the firms of their relatives. These commission agents, in connivance with some businessmen of other states, purchased wheat from those states at meager rates and they sold that wheat as per the MSP fixed by the Government of Punjab. The counsel for the applicant argued
“he was not named in the FIR, no tender was given to him and he did not misappropriate the wheat and rice at any point of time.”

The same court has also rejected the anticipatory bail plea of executive Buta Ram of LIT in the corruption case related to sale of plots.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 12:35:03 am
