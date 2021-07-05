Another unit of Talwandi Sabo power plant goes out of order, PSPCL issues penalty notice

THE PUNJAB State Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued a penalty notice to the Talwandi Sabo thermal plant (TSPL) over its unit no. 3 lying unoperational since March — before paddy season.

Meanwhile, the second unit also developed a fault on Sunday, and is undergoing repair. As a result, only one of the 1,980 MW plant’s three units is now functional. Each unit can generate 660 MW of power.

There was a sudden disruption in power supply in the state on June 30 and July 1 due to failure of the second unit of the Talwandi Sabo power plant, Ropar thermal plant and low level of power generation from Bhakra hydro project.

PSPCL CMD A Venu Prasad said they have been repeatedly directing the plant to ensure full availability of its three units during paddy season, including unit no. 3, which is under “forced outage”.

The CMD said that due to the failure of unit no. 3, PSPCL faced tremendous difficulty in providing eight hours of uninterrupted power supply to its agriculture and domestic consumers in the state. He added that PSPCL has directed TSPL to make all-out efforts to make unit no. 3 available at the earliest.

The notice has asked the plant to explain why capacity charges should not be deducted for the entire contract year of 2021-22 considering non-availability of its unit under breakdown, and why it should not be penalised on account of hardship faced by the people of Punjab.

Prasad said that the PSPCL, in spite of this mechanical fault, has managed to supply a full 8 hours of power to the agriculture sector for the last three days. No power cuts have been imposed on the domestic sector. This was made possible by getting the limit of the transmission corridor increased from Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC) due to failure of one unit of TSPL and getting increased power purchase (to the extent allowed — 7400MW) from power exchange to the maximum limit and several administrative measures as well.