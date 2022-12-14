Another pakka dharna in Sangrur, this time by Zamin Prapti Sangharsh Committee

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur braced for another round of agitations, with the Zamin Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) this time upping the ante and declaring on Friday that they will launch a pakka dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office from December 19 onward.

The last major pakka dharna in Sangrur, known as a hotbed of protests, had been staged by BKU-Ugrahan outside Dreamland Colony — where the Punjab CM has a rented accommodation — from October 9 over several pending demands. The dharna had only been lifted on October 29 after state agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had committed to a deadline to implement every demand of the protesters, including the primary one which said that no action would be taken against farmers burning stubble. The dharna, the committee said, will be staged to push for a bunch of demands that they claimed were long-pending.

Mukesh Malaud, the president of ZPSC said, “There are many demands of landless labourers for which we have been struggling for the past many years. Governments change but most of our demands continue to remain unfulfilled. One of our prime demands has been regarding Nazool land. The The Nazool Lands (Transfer) Rules was passed in 1956 under which Dalits were to become members of societies formed at that time. The rules then also mandated that Nazul land was to be used for collective farming by Dalits only in villages. The rules were, however, never implemented on the ground.”

Bikar Singh Hathoa, a member of Zamin Prapti Sangharsh Committee, said ,”Land meant for Dalits has been illegally occupied by landlords in various villages. A probe in the issue needs to be conducted to find out details” Paramjeet Kaur Longowal, another member of the committee, said ,”In the past two years, we have protested for a host of issues.

In fact, we were an integral part of the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws. We lost five our members during that struggle. But that will not deter us for staging dharnas to demand our rights.”

Malaud added,”When we used to protest in the past during Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjeet Singh Channi’s tenure at the helm of the government, leaders from the AAP used to be at the forefront and sat on dharnas with us. The same AAP workers and leaders now have been indifferent to our demands. In our meeting with the CM Mann held earlier, it was agreed that Dalits will also be made members of village cooperative societies and as such they will be able to take non-agricultural loans. Mostly Dalits work as farm labourers in villages and are landless. However, the government has not kept its promise. Panchayat land reserved for common collective farming by Dalits in villages is being auctioned out to dummy candidates. The only change that has happened is the party at the helm of the helm government changing. The AAP is not respecting the mandate of masses, due to which people have been left with no choice but to stage pakka dharnas against them .”