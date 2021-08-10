Another HC judge recuses himself from hearing plea against Capt, son

A Punjab and Haryana High Court judge on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition pertaining to cases of alleged income tax evasion filed against Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his son (File)

A Punjab and Haryana High Court judge on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition pertaining to cases of alleged income tax evasion filed against Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh.

The matter, which was listed for hearing in the court of Justice Manoj Bajaj on Monday, was “removed from the cause-list” at the last minute. The advocates concerned were informed by the court staff that it will be listed before some other bench now. “The matter was removed from cause-list and hearing was cancelled. The court staff communicated that it will be listed before some other bench now,” said an advocate.

Justice Bajaj is the second judge to recuse himself from hearing the matter. Earlier on July 22, Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu, a former additional advocate general with the government of Punjab, had recused himself from hearing the matter and had ordered that the case be listed before some other bench.

According to Justice Bajaj’s profile on the HC website, he too “represented the state of Punjab as additional advocate general w.e.f July 2009 till elevation to the bench”. He was elevated as additional judge of the HC on October 29, 2018.

Advocate Vipul Joshi, counsel for the income tax department, said, “The case was not heard today. It is now listed for hearing in the court of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia on Tuesday.”

In April 2017, the Ludhiana trial court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Jaapinder Singh, who was later replaced, had summoned Amarinder and Raninder to attend court hearings and face trial in the three cases filed against them for alleged tax evasion and “amassing wealth in foreign countries”.

However, claiming that they were wrongly summoned, they had moved revision petitions in the upper court. In November 2018, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K Beri quashed the summoning orders passed by the trial court. However, the income tax department moved the High Court against the quashing of the summoning orders and the case is now pending.

Amarinder and his son were booked in three cases filed by the I-T department for allegedly “amassing wealth in foreign countries by floating various corporation entities/trusts.and then furnishing false information to income tax department to evade income tax”.

On July 5, it had submitted “confidential and testified” documents procured from authorities abroad, and contended they were “necessary for establishing the link between the accused and foreign corporate entities” and “necessary for just decision of the case”.

A case against Amarinder Singh is registered under section 277 (false statement of verification) of the I-T Act, while two other cases against Raninder are registered under section 276-C (evasion of tax) and section 277 of the I-T Act, with the I-T department being the complainant in all three cases.

The next hearing for the three cases in Ludhiana trial court is on August 17.

ED inspection of files: Case adjourned

Meanwhile, in another development Monday, the Ludhiana court of additional session judge Raj Kumar adjourned the matter related to inspection of income tax records of Amarinder and Raninder by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), for August 19. In September last year, the father-son had filed revision petitions challenging the order of a lower court, which had allowed ED to inspect the records.

In an application submitted by the ED in Ludhiana court, the agency had pleaded that it was seeking permission for inspection of fresh records and documents filed by the I-T department in three cases already ongoing against Captain and his son. The application, which was filed on the behalf of assistant director ED, said the subject matter comes within the ambit of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, and hence the agency is authorised to investigate the matter. The ED’s investigation of the I-T records of the Captain and his son was already ongoing. In the fresh application, ED had said that “to bring investigation to a logical end, the documents attached by the I-T department need to be examined”.

Recently, in an order dated August 5, the Ludhiana court of sessions judge Munish Singal had dismissed the transfer application filed by Amarinder via his counsel