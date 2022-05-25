Another elderly couple hacked to death in Ludhiana; second case within 20 days

In the second such case in less than a month, another elderly couple was found murdered Wednesday at their residence in GTB Nagar in the Jamalpur area of Ludhiana, the police said.

Police said that Bhupinder Singh, 67, and his wife Sushpinder Kaur, 65, were found dead on the third floor of their home. They added that the killers, who probably entered the house intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, also took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed at the couple’s home. The cupboard in the room was also found ransacked, they said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that Bhupinder Singh had retired as an audit officer from the Indian Air Force (IAF). “He was running a small school, Kartar Convent School, in the nearby Mundian area and also used to run property/builder business with his son. They used to buy land, construct buildings, and sell them,” said Sharma.

He said that the couple’s son along with his wife and two sons lived on the ground floor. The house had a common entrance and the second floor was vacant. Earlier, Bhupinder Singh used to run the school from the second floor, he added.

“On Tuesday, the couple had gone to meet their daughter in Doraha, whose husband is a patwari in a revenue department. They came back around 9.30 pm and then their grandson came to give them food,” said Sharma.

The couple’s son said that no one opened the door when their help came in the morning following which he went upstairs to check and found both bodies, said the senior official. “Prima facie, the accused entered the house in the night. Except for a ransacked cupboard, there is no other clue that suggests robbery or theft as the motive. The accused have also taken away the DVR of CCTVs installed there. We are investigating all angles,” he added.

Even though the house has a common entrance, the son and his family said they did not hear any commotion throughout the night, said the police.

Before this, an elderly couple was hacked to death on May 5 with sharp-edged weapons at their residence in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar. Later, the police had claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of their daughter-in-law’s brother and said he killed the couple over some family issue.