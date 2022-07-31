Another businessman from Ludhiana gets extortion call in name of gangster Bishnoi

The Ludhiana police registered an FIR after a businessman from Ludhiana claimed that he received an extortion call from a person who introduced himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The complainant claimed that the caller demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and threatened that he should be ready to face consequences if the amount was not paid.

Following the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, several businessmen and traders in Punjab especially Ludhiana, have received fake calls using name of gangster Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind in the murder case.

In the latest case, Ashwani Wadhwa, 42, resident of Aggar Nagar Block-B, and owner of Raju Stationery Mart in Krishna Nagar, told police that he received a WhatsApp call on Saturday (July 30). The caller introduced himself as Shinda and claimed that he was a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller asked him to transfer Rs 5 lakh in cash in his bank account and threatened to kill him and his family if the amount was not given.

Police lodged an FIR against the caller. ASI Kamaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of IPC has been registered at division number 8 police station against Shinda.