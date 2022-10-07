Another AAP wedding: MLA to marry party volunteer today

The ceremony is set to happen in Baba Pooran Das’s dera in Patiala and tents have been erected inside the dera premises for the wedding which is likely to be attended by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj will be getting married to AAP leader Mandeep Singh Lakhewal on Friday in a dera located in Patiala. The ceremony is set to happen in Baba Pooran Das’s dera in Patiala and tents have been erected inside the dera premises for the wedding which is likely to be attended by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

The 28-year-old is the youngest MLA in Punjab Vidhan Sabha and won her maiden election with a margin of more than 38,000 votes from Sangrur in the 2022 polls. Mandeep earlier used to be the media in charge of AAP in Sangrur and now is working in Patiala. Bharaj had defeated Congress heavyweight candidate Vijay Inder Singla who was the Sangrur MLA and cabinet minister of Punjab in the previous Congress government. Other candidates were SAD ‘s Winnerjit Singh Goldy and BJP’s Arvind Khanna.