Annul BSF’s extended jurisdiction: SAD to PM

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back the Centre’s decision of extending the BSF’s jurisdiction to over fifty kilometres in three states from the barbed wire fence with Pakistan.

Talking to reporters, Sukhbir said he has written to the PM on this issue and pointed out the urgent need to review the directive to extend the territorial jurisdiction of the BSF. Sukhbir said he had reminded the PM that he had been one of the most vocal champions of the federal principle and had always stood for genuine fiscal and political autonomy to the states. He said Modi had as Gujarat CM objected to a similar directive of the then UPA government.

Sukhbir also stated in his letter that deploying the BSF and giving it “sweeping powers” amounted to “imposing President’s Rule through the back door”.

The SAD president also castigated Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for “meekly surrendering” the state’s rights to the Centre and asked him to clarify why did he agree to the proposal during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 5.

He accused Channi of indulging in photo ops. He said right now attempts were being made to “befool” the people by laying various foundation stones in Punjab by the Channi government. “These foundation stones will remain stones only as no work will be undertaken on any of these projects in the next two months before the announcement impending poll schedule and enforcement of the model code of conduct,” he said.