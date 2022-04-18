Angrur accident: Mann announces Rs 2L for kin of deceased, free treatment for injured

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, on Monday expressed deep anguish on the tragic road accident at Mahilan Chowk in Sangrur which claimed the life of a girl student, besides leaving three others injured. The killer PRTC bus driver has been arrested.

Mann, while offering his condolences on the death, announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the victim’s family, besides also directing the district administration to provide free treatment to all the injured.

Sharing his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family of the girl student, the Chief Minister prayed for the peace of teh departed soul. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured undergoing treatment in the Civil Hospital, Sangrur.