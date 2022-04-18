scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 18, 2022
Must Read

Angrur accident: Mann announces Rs 2L for kin of deceased, free treatment for injured

Sharing his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family of the girl student, the Chief Minister prayed for the peace of teh departed soul.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
April 18, 2022 10:51:39 pm
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh, File)

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, on Monday expressed deep anguish on the tragic road accident at Mahilan Chowk in Sangrur which claimed the life of a girl student, besides leaving three others injured. The killer PRTC bus driver has been arrested.

Mann, while offering his condolences on the death, announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the victim’s family, besides also directing the district administration to provide free treatment to all the injured.

Sharing his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family of the girl student, the Chief Minister prayed for the peace of teh departed soul. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured undergoing treatment in the Civil Hospital, Sangrur.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 18: Latest News

Advertisement