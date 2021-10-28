Anger over delay in compensation for damaged cotton crop: Channi’s posters torn up in Bathinda

PROTESTING AGAINST the delay in announcement of compensation for damage to cotton crop due to pink bollworm, farmers on Wednesday tore up posters of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi displayed on various unipoles. They even put black cross marks on posters displayed on roadways buses.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, said, “Hoardings of Punjab CM can be seen across the state where he is standing with farmers Harpreet Singh and Balwinder Singh of Katar Singh Wala village in cotton fields. The poster says ‘adequate compensation for damaged cotton crop’, whereas till now they haven’t even completed girdawari of the area under cotton.Not even a penny has been earmarked for damaged crops, what to talk of giving while his posters are saying otherwise.So we have torn maximum posters in Bathinda city, put cross marks on posters on roadways buses and this drive will continue. Wherever and whenever we will see these posters, we will damage them.”

“These posters are lies, and we are telling people through this protest,” he added.

Meanwhile, BKU Ugrahan has been gheraoing the mini secretariat of Bathinda since October 25. The staff are not allowed to enter, due to which public dealing works have come to a halt.

Farmers are demanding Rs 60,000 per acre compensation for cotton crop damage and Rs 30,000 per acre for farm labourers. However, the government’s offer was Rs 12,000 per acre for farmers and no word for farm labourers.