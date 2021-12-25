Amid high alert, farmer protests continue, rail roko hits 122 trains

Despite Punjab being on high alert following the Ludhiana blast, the protests by farmers in the state continued unabated Friday. Farmers did not halt their ongoing protests outside DC offices of 13 districts of Punjab, and two SDM offices. Apart from these protests by BKU (Ugrahan), the rail roko by Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee at 6 sites in Punjab also continued leading to 122 trains being affected Friday.

The rail roko by KMSC is going on at Devidaspura village in Amritsar, Tarn Taran railway station, Tanda in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar Cantt, Moga and Fazilka railway stations and at Basti Tenka Wali in Ferozepur district. As per the information provided by divisional railway manager (DRM), Ferozepur, on December 24 a total of 89 trains got fully cancelled out of which 45 were mail express and 44 were passenger trains while 14 were short terminated and another 19 were short originated.

The rail roko started from two points at Devidaspura and Tanda December 20 and other sites were added later. On Friday, rail roko started at sixth site in Jalandhar Cantt area.

On December 21, one Rattan Singh (68) also died while sleeping inside the trolley parked on railway tracks.

“Perhaps he died of cold weather. However, Punjab government needs to see that people are still on tracks and issues need to be resolved,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of KMSC.

DRM, Ferozepur division, revealed that since December 20, on an average about 100 trains were being affected on daily basis. So far, over 500 trains have been affected since December 20.

Pandher said, “Local administration is in touch with us…they are ready to release compensation amount to all farmers who died during protest morcha at Delhi borders…they have agreed to release compensation to cotton belt farmers too, while enhanced sugarcane prices must be given to the farmers also. If these issues are resolved, we will lift dharna from the tracks. We can have a meeting with the CM. Let’s see how fast administration responds.”

While BKU (Ugrahan) had suspended stage activity on Thursday in Ludhiana due to bomb blast, the activities continued in rest of the districts. On Friday, dharna was back to normal in Ludhiana too.

Saudagar Singh Ghudani, president of BKU (Ugrahan), Ludhiana district, said, “Though CM Charanjit Singh Channi has agreed to accept our five demands but we are waiting till December 30 for their implementation. Till then dharnas will continue.”

Farmers are demanding release of compensation amount for cotton belt farmers and farm labourers, compensation to the families where farmers committed suicides, compensation to the families where farmers died at Delhi borders.