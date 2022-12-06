Two ambulances for strays flagged off in Ludhiana, animal rescue helpline also launched

AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surbhi Malik and police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu flagged off two ambulances for stray dogs in Ludhiana district.

Addressing the gathering during the event organised by District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), they said that they have a vision of preventing cruelty to animals and providing medical treatment to injured/sick animals, both large and small. They said that these two ambulances would benefit complete animal fraternity and help to save several animal deaths by ensuring prompt treatment besides timely controlling diseases.

The officials said that as per study, the district had 25,000 stray dogs, 8,000 stray cows, 5,000 horses, 8,000 cats and others.

They added that the aim of society was to ensure no animal dies on roads of Ludhiana in want of treatment, ensuring dignity to animals and eliminating stray menace. They said that people could contact the 24×7 helpline number: 78370-18522 for treatment of any stray dog, cows and other treatment can be arranged by calling the helpline.

They said that the complaints of animal cruelty were being addressed through this helpline number and appropriate action were being taken to reduce cruelty against animals in the district.