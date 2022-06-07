Ahead of Sangrur bypoll, Punjab CM Mann to meet mazdoor unions today

Keeping the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll in mind, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for a meeting of four prominent mazdoor unions in the state on Tuesday afternoon. The unions have already announced that they will be organising a mega protest rally at the Sangrur grain market on June 9 from where they will be marching towards Mann’s residence in the area.

One such protest rally was organised on May 12. “Afterwards, the Chief Minister gave us time to meet him on May 24, but he never met us… now our preparations for the June 9 rally are in full swing. Perhaps this is why he has called a meeting on Tuesday afternoon,” said Mukesh Malaud, president of the Zamin Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC).

The other unions whose leaders have been called are the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU), Punjab Mazdoor Union and Krantikari Mazdoor Union.

“We have been protesting for weeks against the new lease policy of the Punjab government, but they were not listening to us. Still, auction of one-third panchayati land meant for farming purposes for Dalits has not been done yet. If the chief minister agrees to our demands, we will withdraw our call for the June 9 rally; else we will go ahead with it as mazdoors are very upset with the attitude of this government,” Malaud said.

Their chief demands include giving one-third of the panchayati land meant for farming purposes to Dalits on a 33-year lease.

PKMU president Zora Singh Nasrali said many village panchayats are passing resolutions against Dalits “regarding paddy transplantation rates and are saying that rates of transplantation will not be more than Rs 3,500 per acre… They are threatening to socially boycott Dalit families which ask for more… we seek that SC/ST act cases be lodged against such panchayats and the rates should not be less than Rs 6,000 per acre. Already, due to direct sowing of rice (DSR) technique, the work of farm labourers has reduced.”

“Till now, farm labourers have also not been given compensation for pink bollworm attack on their cotton crops last year due to which they could not do cotton picking,” Nasrali added.

Sanjeev Kumar Mintu of the Krantikari Mazdoor Union said, “We want ownership rights on nazool land, want work under NREGA for the whole year and wages should be not less than Rs 700 per day. A land ceiling act should be implemented so that land can be distributed to one and all in a rational manner… needy Dalit families should be given 10 marla plots each.”

Tarsem Peter of the Punjab Mazdoor Union said, “We want all FIRs lodged against farm labourers and landless farmers during protest dharnas to be quashed. Complete waiver of debt and mazdoors should be made members of cooperative societies as well.”

“The June 9 rally will be postponed only if all demands are met , we are aware of the upcoming Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll and that the AAP is on the backfoot due to the indifference they have shown to Dalits after coming to power,” Malaud added.