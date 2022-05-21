Ahead of KCR’s visit, Punjab minister distributes relief to kin of farmers who died at Delhi borders

A day before Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to visit Chandigarh to provide relief to the families of farmers who had died at the Delhi borders while protesting against the controversial central farm laws, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Vijay Singla distributed compensation worth Rs 25 lakh to the kin of five people in Mansa who lost their lives during the farmers’ agitation.

Singla addressed a gathering in Mansa and said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state will always stand by the farmers.

Senior Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) member Rakesh Tikait told The Indian Express, “A total of 714 farmers had died at Delhi borders during the farm agitation and the Telangana government is giving relief worth Rs 3 lakh each to every family irrespective of the state they belong to. KCR will be coming to Chandigarh on Sunday to provide cheques to the affected families. UP had around 20 such farmers, but the UP government did not make any announcement till date. Perhaps they will feel ashamed after this incident and provide some solace to the families in their own state.”

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job to the families. According to the SKM, nearly 600 of the deceased farmers were from Punjab.

The previous Congress government had distributed compensation to the families of around 400 families and job letters to 152 persons. The pending cases have yet not been fully cleared by the new AAP government. However, Singla provided the relief to five such pending cases from his constituency of Mansa.

Jagmohan Singh Dakaunda, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda) and a member of SKM said, “Around 600 farmers in Punjab died during this agitation but the Punjab government provided relief to only about 400 families. Now if the Telangana government will provide relief to all, it will be a big slap on the Punjab government who have not been able to live up to their own promise.”

Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali said no compensation can make up for the loss of lives, yet the Punjab government was trying its best to fill the void by helping the affected families.

On November 20 last year, the Telangana chief minister had announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of all farmers who died during the agitation. The state government had been seeking information from the respective governments and farmer union leaders before finalising the list, sources revealed.