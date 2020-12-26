Agri laws good for farmers, they can get their lawyers to examine it: Surjit Kumar Jyani

A day after Surjit Kumar Jyani, the chairman of BJP’s 8-member panel to interact with farmers, returned to Punjab from Delhi, he said that he reiterated that Centre’s farm laws were good for the farmers and he would resign from the party if proved otherwise.

Jyani was called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Delhi on November 28 and he came back to his village Kathera in Fazilka district on December 24. Talking with The Indian Express, Jyani said, “During my 27-day stay in Delhi, I tried to coordinate between farmer unions and Union government so that issues of farmers could be resolved. However, now unions are talking about just ‘Yes or No’. I urge union leaders to sit with me along with a team of their lawyers, and even my own lawyers can also come, and both can discuss these farm laws with proposed changes at length. If it is proved that these three laws are not for the good of farmers, I will be the first person to resign from my party and sit on a dharna along with farmers. I will even not mind sitting on a dharna outside the house of the PM. I have gone through the laws in detail and lawyers known to me have also studied them properly. These laws are meant for the benefit of farmers. Many apprehensions of farmers have been addressed and if they have more doubts, these can also be addressed. However, they need to be ready for a meeting with a mind of discussion rather than just one approach of ‘Yes or No’.”

Asked why he came back, he said, “I had few things to attend to at home. I will be going again to Delhi on December 28 as the next round of meeting is on December 29. Unions should think about the overall welfare of farmers rather than sticking over yes or no demand. The needed amendments have been done in the laws and more can be discussed. Union leaders should discuss other farming related issues with the Centre so as to get the issue of debt resolved. There are so many issues which need to be addressed as the present system of farming is also not leaving farmers happy.”

Dharna outside Jyani’s house

On Saturday, an indefinite dharna also began outside the house of Jyani similar to the one going on outside the houses of 30 others BJP leaders in Punjab.

When asked about the dharna outside his house, he said, “Let them organise a dharna, it is their right to protest in a democracy. Zindabaad, murdabaad are part of a politician’s life. We are well aware that everyone will not speak in our favour.”

He, however, argued: “When they have already gheraoed Delhi, they should not gherao or protest against leaders in Punjab. We should also be allowed to conduct our programmes like them. On Friday, they protested when BJP was organising a programme to celebrate birthday of former PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee. This is not the correct way. I feel that they are taking their aandolan in the wrong direction and miscreants are trying to take advantage of their aandolan.”

“Farmers have shown their unity in the present protest, they have shown that they can get together to create a movement in the country. This is a big victory for them. They have got many amendments done in laws. It is yet another achievement for them. Now the unions should think of the overall welfare of farmers as the government is open for discussion anytime,” Jyani said.