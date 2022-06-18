scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Agnipath protest: Youths vandalise railway property inside Ludhiana station

The police said that most of the protesters had their faces covered. They damaged glass window panes, ticket counters etc.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: June 18, 2022 1:27:03 pm
Protests erupt in Loharu, Bhiwani district too. (Express photo by Manoj Dhaka)

 

A group of youths Saturday morning stormed into the Ludhiana railway station premises and vandalised railway property in protest against the Agnipath scheme. The agitators also demanded the Army recruitment exam to be held at the earliest.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

The police said that most of the protesters had their faces covered. They damaged glass window panes, ticket counters etc. When senior police officials reached the spot to pacify them, the youths said that it has been nearly two years that the government has not held the Army recruitment exam. They said that a job in the Army was the only hope for them and their families.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Demanding immediate rollback of the Agnipath scheme, the youths said that exams should be held like before and the recruitment process should be started immediately as they have been preparing for it for two years.

Best of Express Premium
Why experts say India does not need a population policyPremium
Why experts say India does not need a population policy
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problemPremium
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
More Premium Stories >>

Ludhiana DCP Varinder Singh Brar said that protesters who vandalised property at the railway station are being identified. “An FIR will be registered shortly,” he said.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement