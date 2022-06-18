Agnipath protest: Youths vandalise railway property inside Ludhiana station

A group of youths Saturday morning stormed into the Ludhiana railway station premises and vandalised railway property in protest against the Agnipath scheme. The agitators also demanded the Army recruitment exam to be held at the earliest.

Agnipath scheme: A group of protesters vandalize property at Ludhiana railway station. Local police and GRP on the spot @IndianExpress @iepunjab — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) June 18, 2022

The police said that most of the protesters had their faces covered. They damaged glass window panes, ticket counters etc. When senior police officials reached the spot to pacify them, the youths said that it has been nearly two years that the government has not held the Army recruitment exam. They said that a job in the Army was the only hope for them and their families.

Scene after a group of youths while protesting against Agnipath scheme, entered Ludhiana railway station, Saturday | Express video: @GurmeetExpress @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/oJyF5nsBEe — Express Punjab (@iepunjab) June 18, 2022

Demanding immediate rollback of the Agnipath scheme, the youths said that exams should be held like before and the recruitment process should be started immediately as they have been preparing for it for two years.

Ludhiana DCP Varinder Singh Brar said that protesters who vandalised property at the railway station are being identified. “An FIR will be registered shortly,” he said.