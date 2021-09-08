After UP, Punjab farmers add numbers, muscle to Karnal protest

Almost 10 days after Karnal lathicharge as farmers gathered in the town to protest alleged polices excesses, Punjab activists turned up in large number to be part of the show of strength.

Farmers travelling to Karnal from Punjab ensured that they motivated as many as they could to reach the protest spot.

Manjit Singh Dhaner, senior vice president of BKU (Dakaunda) who did a Facebook Live Tuesday morning and said, “I am about to reach Karnal and a number of our farmer friends have already started for the venue. No one can forget that video in which IAS officer was giving orders at the behest of BJP government to ‘break the heads of farmers’. In this incident, many of our farmers got injured and one died due to injuries.”

Labh Singh, another farmer from Barnala who was accompanying him, said, “They have snapped Internet services in Karnal. Look at their state of panic. They are afraid of their own people.”

Navdeep Singh was another farmer from Barnala who went to Karnal and came home by evening.

“We thought they will stop us with barricades which they had put initially. However, the road is clear, our brothers and sisters can go straight away, no need to take other routes,” he said.

From BKU (Ugrahan), their state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, senior vice president Shingara Singh and vice president Roop Singh Chhana went. Shingara Singh said, “We have our units in Fatehabad, Kaithal and Sirsa districts too and hence farmers from these districts came from our union instead of Punjab.”

Gurmeet Singh, general secretary of Krantikari Kisan Union who is from Ferozepur, said, “I am in Karnal only. I am thankful to hundreds of our farmer brothers who extended support to Haryana farmers. Many of us went to Karnal. Internet or no Internet, our voice can’t be gagged. A larger message of farmers has reached the masses as well as administration. “