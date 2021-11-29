After talks with traders, industrialists, Sukhbir announces 13-point ‘develop Punjab’ plan

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday held an interaction with traders and industrialists in Ludhiana and released a 13-point ‘Develop Punjab, Give Incentives to Punjabis’ programme as SAD-BSP alliance’s pre-poll promise for the businessmen.

Sukhbir’s meeting with Ludhiana’s industrialists and traders came days after Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal had held a similar interaction in Ludhiana and announced AAP’s five promises for the business community.

Sukhbir Badal announced a slew of incentives, including a new ministry for small industry and traders, 50% reduction in EDC and registry charges, life, health and fire insurance for small traders as well as pension scheme, Rs 5 lakh interest free loan for new entrepreneurs, assured power supply at the rate of Rs 5 per unit and establishment of a Skill University to train required manpower.

“SAD is very clear that Punjab can progress only by giving a fillip to the trade and industrial sector. We must bank on the enterprising spirit of Punjabis by encouraging the home grown industry and removing any impediment in its growth,” he said.

Claiming that this would be the first time in the history of the state that the industrial and trade sector would get an opportunity to frame its own policies, Sukhbir said that an advisory board would be established which would frame the new policies of the new ‘Ministry for Small Traders and MSME sector’.

“Our motive is to end red tapism and rely on self declaration only”. He also announced that trade and industry would not have to maintain any books for a turnover less than Rs 25 lakh. “Only a small lump sum will be charged from them”.

He also announced that a Build Punjab agency would be established which would not only regulate the functioning of the real estate sector but would also issue all clearances in a time bound manner of forty five days. He said that the External Development Charges (EDC) as well as registry charge would be halved to encourage real estate activity.

“EDC would be charged on per square feet basis upon registry to give a boost to construction activity. We will also allow the industry to maintain industrial estates and the government will fund this initiative to ensure the industry is in the driver’s seat while deciding on development needed in industrial estates”.

Asserting that he ‘understood the pain of the small traders whom he had interacted with in large numbers’, Sukhbir said, “We are committed to implement an Rs 10 lakh life insurance, health insurance and fire insurance scheme each for small traders as well as micro and small industries. We will also initiate a pension scheme for small traders and the state will contribute towards the same”.

He said the next SAD-BSP government was also committed to giving relief to industry which had suffered during the period of Covid pandemic. He said the state would give five per cent subsidy on interest owed to banks besides offering a five per cent interest subvention on working capital limit of Rs 50 lakh.

“New entrepreneurs, especially women and youth who want to start small businesses like beauty parlors or boutiques, will be given an interest free loan of Rs five lakh”.

He announced that the next SAD-BSP government would ensure availability of power at the rate of Rs five per unit to the industrial sector as well as small traders. He also announced that big industry as well as focal point associations would be allowed to establish their own solar power plants.

He also announced that a Skill University would be established near an industrial hub in 200 acres of land. “Our aim is to impart skill training to 25,000 in one go. To make this a reality we will tie up with different industries including the motor-cycle, cycle and hosiery besides other industries in the region to train manpower for them”.

Sukhbir’s 13-point agenda for industrialists, traders