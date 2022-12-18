scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

After spat with partner, man kills her son, buries body in drum

Police said that the accused had buried Piyush Mandal's body under soil before sealing the drum shut with cement.

The woman, police said, told them that she had a spat with Sapu recently, after which she started living separately. (Representational/File)
The body of a 20-year-old man, who had gone missing nearly 12 days ago, was found buried in a drum full of soil on the terrace of his uncle’s house in Bhattian village of Ludhiana Saturday, police said. A manhunt has been lodged to arrest the victim’s uncle.

Police said that the accused had buried Piyush Mandal’s body under soil before sealing the drum shut with cement.

According to the police, the absconding accused, identified as Vivekanand, alias Sapu, Mandal, was allegedly in a relationship with the mother of the victim for the last 15 years. The relationship had turned sour recently.

The woman, police said, told them that she had a spat with Sapu recently, after which she started living separately. On December 5, her son went missing, and she suspected Sapu of having abducted him. However, Sapu expressed ignorance about her son’s whereabouts.

She told police that on Saturday, one of Sapu’s tenants told her that he had seen him lugging sacks of soils to the roof. On checking the terrace, she found the drum after which she informed the police.

ACP (North) Maninder Bedi said the accused told the woman that her son had gone to Delhi to take part in a cricket tournament.

