scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

After Punjab’s eviction orders to SC category village residents, NCSC issues notice

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla stated that as per his knowledge, they have been living there since independence. NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive in Punjab and maintain the status quo, he said.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
May 19, 2022 5:15:21 am
National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Punjab government, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“But now, the ruling government is asking us to immediately vacate the land. We can’t vacate the land and shift our elderly people, especially those who are unwell. We request the NCSC to please help us and protect our land”, the villagers further said.

While taking a strong notice against the Punjab Government for issuing eviction orders against residents who belong to the SC category in Bhama Kalan village of Ludhiana, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday and asked them to submit a reply in 15 days.

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla stated that as per his knowledge, they have been living there since independence. NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive in Punjab and maintain the status quo, he said.

In a complaint to NCSC, SCs of Bhama Kalan said that they have had possession of 200 acres of land in the village since 1947. “Since 1947, we are utilizing the land for agricultural and residential purposes. We have electricity and water connection, voter card, Adhaar Card, ration card and other government identification documents on these addresses,” the complainants told the Chairman.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“But now, the ruling government is asking us to immediately vacate the land. We can’t vacate the land and shift our elderly people, especially those who are unwell. We request the NCSC to please help us and protect our land”, the villagers further said.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement