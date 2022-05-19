After Punjab’s eviction orders to SC category village residents, NCSC issues notice

While taking a strong notice against the Punjab Government for issuing eviction orders against residents who belong to the SC category in Bhama Kalan village of Ludhiana, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday and asked them to submit a reply in 15 days.

NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla stated that as per his knowledge, they have been living there since independence. NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive in Punjab and maintain the status quo, he said.

In a complaint to NCSC, SCs of Bhama Kalan said that they have had possession of 200 acres of land in the village since 1947. “Since 1947, we are utilizing the land for agricultural and residential purposes. We have electricity and water connection, voter card, Adhaar Card, ration card and other government identification documents on these addresses,” the complainants told the Chairman.

“But now, the ruling government is asking us to immediately vacate the land. We can’t vacate the land and shift our elderly people, especially those who are unwell. We request the NCSC to please help us and protect our land”, the villagers further said.