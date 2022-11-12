After protest, pvt teachers hired for govt school, MLA says will pay salary from own pocket

A day after the students from Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Baghapurana of Moga district, blocked national highway at town’s main chowk for nearly two hours demanding recruitment of science teachers in their school, it was decided to hire four private teachers on temporary basis after local AAP MLA offered to pay their salaries from his own pocket.

AAP’s Baghapurana MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand said that he will pay the salary of four teachers from his own pocket until the newly recruited teachers don’t join duties in the coming 2-3 months.

On Thursday, girls from class 12 of the school and their parents had blocked the highway and shouted slogans against the AAP government alleging that their studies were suffering as there was no physics and chemistry lecturer in their school. While the chemistry lecturer had resigned some months back and since then the post was vacant, the physics teacher was transferred, rued the students. Students said that class 12 was suffering the most and they were unable to prepare for final board examinations.

Sukhanand told The Indian Express,”It is a ground reality that previous governments in Punjab failed to hire adequate teachers for government schools and we are working to fix it. Earlier also parents of students from this school had come to meet me and I had told them that on a temporary basis, we can hire private teachers and I will pay salaries from my pocket… Yesterday they again sat in protest after some local SAD workers instigated them. Today four teachers (one each for maths, biology, chemistry and physics) have joined and I will be paying their salaries from my salary.”

The MLA added: “Punjab government has already hired new lecturers for class 11 and 12 but they will join in two months. Till then I will pay for teachers for this girls school. The students lifted the protest after I assured them that they will get teachers by Monday.”