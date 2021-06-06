After over two months, Punjab records less than 2,000 Covid cases in a day

Closed shops in Sector 17 Chandigarh during weekend lockdown on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh )

After more than two months, Punjab recorded less than 2,000 fresh Covid cases Saturday, as per the state

bulletin.

There were 1,907 fresh cases and 79 deaths in the state in the past 24 hours.

It was on March 16 that the state had recorded 1,475 cases and later as the second Covid wave began to peak, the daily case count breached 2,000-mark on March 17 and touched the peak of 9,100 cases on May 8.

With state’s positivity rate dropping to 2.84 per cent Saturday, all districts except Ludhiana recorded less than 200 fresh cases. Fresh recoveries (3,619) exceeded the number of new cases.

With 79 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 15,009. Maximum eight patients died in Bathinda died, followed by Amritsar and Sangrur (7 each), Fazilka and Patiala (6 each).

A total of 295 patients are on ventilator support and 3,424 on oxygen support.

The highest fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (201), followed by Jalandhar (184), Hoshiarpur (150), Patiala (147), Muktsar (129) and Amritsar (114).

A total of 64,745 doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Saturday.

A total of 369 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till date and 53 have died due to this disease, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the state also received fresh supply of 50,000 doses of Covaxin from Centre (free supply) for 45+ beneficiaries.