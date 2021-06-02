After over a month, Punjab records less than 100 Covid deaths in a day

Family members carry Covid infected patient to be admitted at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

In a little breather for Punjab which has been grappling with highest case fatality rate (CFR) in the country, the state recorded less than hundred Covid deaths on Tuesday.

Punjab recorded 94 deaths and 2,184 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin. Except Ludhiana, all other districts recorded less than 200 new cases.

Since April 27 when the second Covid wave started peaking, Punjab has been recording over a hundred deaths daily. The highest toll of 231 deaths in a day was recorded on May 18. Punjab’s CFR of 2.5% is still the highest in the country.

During the first wave, the highest toll of 106 was recorded on September 2 last year.

The number of recoveries (5,039) exceeded the number of new cases, the bulletin stated.

With 94 deaths, the state’s Covid toll now stands at 14,649. The total number of confirmed positive cases is 5,69,756 and the number of active cases is 33,444. A total of 296 patients are on ventilator support while 4,163 are on oxygen support.

As per the district-wise break-up of 94 deaths, the maximum was recorded from Bathinda with 13, followed by Sangrur (10), Gurdaspur and Jalandhar (7 each), SAS Nagar, Tarn Taran and Patiala (6 each), Fazilka (5), Amritsar and Ropar (4 each), Faridkot, Kapurthala, Muktsar, Ludhiana, Mansa and Hoshiarpur (3 each), Barnala, SBS Nagar and Ferozepur (2 each) and Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib (1 each).

The highest positive cases were reported from Ludhiana (222), followed by SAS Nagar (197), Fazilka (194), Jalandhar (179), Hoshiarpur (146) and Bathinda (128).

A total of 35,207 vaccine doses (1 and 2 combined) were administered across the state duirng the day.

A total of 300 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported till date out of which 43 have died, the bulletin further stated.