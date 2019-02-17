After NGT order, Ludhiana civic body cuts down water supply by 2.5 hours daily

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s (MC) decision to cut down daily water supply from 10 hours to seven-and-a-half hours has left the consumers in a crisis. The cash-strapped corporation had come up with the decision November last year after directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to prevent exploitation of ground water level.

Advertising

Confirming the same, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Mayor Balkar Singh said, “NGT asked us to give water supply only for five hours, but still we are giving water for seven-and-a-half hours considering the requirements of consumers. They should start making judicious use of water if they don’t want the water supply hours to be reduced further. “

Water supply during the afternoon has been reduced one hour each, while in the morning it has been reduced half an hour.

When asked whether the timings will be increased as winters are about to end and water usage will increase in the coming months, the Mayor said, “We need to seek permission from NGT for the same as already we are giving water for an additional two-and-a-half hours.”

Several consumers complained there were many instances of power cut during the time of water supply and they have to wait for the next slot of water supply.

“We are aware of falling ground water level, but there needs to be a coordination between the electricity department and the municipal corporation when there is a power cut. Also, we need more water supply in the afternoon hours,” said Manjeet Kaur, a resident of Karnail Singh Nagar.

Balkar said that there are 1000 tubewells in the corporation, but many people have got installed tubewells without getting the permission. Congress councillor from Ludhiana Dilraj Singh said automatic timers have been fixed on all the tubewells to regulate the water supply timings.

Advertising

Meanwhile, in south-west districts of the state, villagers are staging protests as water is not reaching at tail-end villages for irrigation. In Maur area, farmers had staged a four-day dharna outside the canal department’s office. Protest were carried out in Fazilka and Muktsar villages as well last week. “Water outlets have been widened by many influential farmers due to which the tail end villages hardly get any water,” said Sukhpal Khaira, Punjabi Ekta Party president.