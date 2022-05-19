After charges of tax evasion, Jujhar Group Chairman speaks up

JUJHAR GROUP of companies was in the thick of controversies during the previous Congress regime after facing charges of tax evasion along with other private companies and having many of their buses impounded; Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was the transport minister at the time.

Gurdeep Singh JuJhar, founder and Chairman of Jujhar group, has now spoken up on the issue, “The situation has not been portrayed as it was for us and other players in the market. During the times when Covid-19 was hitting each business so hard, ours was also equally hit. Government buses had to shut operations for over two months in the first wave, followed by the second wave with crowd restrictions and night curfews. The government at the time ordered us to run the bus service and assured waving off the tax for relief. Unfortunately, the chief minister was changed at the fag end of the Congress government and the new transport minister declined to waive off the taxes. Only those taxes were outstanding; there was no evasion from our side. The industry had not paid taxes during the Covid period under the impression that a waiver had been announced. However, all taxes were paid by Jujhar Group later, ensuring a smooth run for the system and the business. ”

Gurdeep Singh is often considered close to the Badal family and interestingly he said, “This is merely a rumour. We are nowhere related to the Badal family or are close to any of the members. We have only been in the same transport business since 1944. We intend to stay in business and give back to the community in every possible way, including employment generation. Our motive is to provide world-class services to our customers. Not only this, I have no plans to associate myself with active politics at the moment.”