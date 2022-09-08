After CBI, ED raids premises of Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra

The Enforcement directorate (ED) raided five premises linked to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in Malerkotla district on Thursday.

The ruling AAP alleged a political vendetta behind the raids on the MLA, who runs three schools and a college and has several business interests.

“The ED is targeting AAP leaders because the BJP can see their weakness in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and are therefore upset …Even in the Haryana bypoll, things are not rosy for the BJP. So they are targeting the AAP. It is nothing but vendetta politics,” said Malwinder Singh Kang, the party’s chief spokesperson in the state.

The premises raided include Tara Haveli in Dhuri, Tara Convent School in Malerkotla, Tara Golden Homes in Gaunspura, Tara Feeds in Jitewal. In May, the CBI raided Gajjanmajra’s premises in connection with a Rs40-crore loan default.

Gajjanmajra was not available for comments after the ED raids. After the CBI raids, he had accused the BJP of targeting its political opponents. He also said he was not involved in the cattle feed business but that his brothers and other family members were.

The CBI then said Gajjanmajra was a director of Tara Corporation, renamed as Malaud Agri Ltd, and was one of the guarantors of a Rs40-crore loan from Bank of India’s Ludhiana branch. On March 31, 2014, the loan was declared a non-performing asset.

Even after the CBI raids, Gajjanmajra actively campaigned for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll. He was seen with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a function on September 4.

Gajjanmajra, who beat SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann to win the Amargarh constituency, was with the Bains brothers’ Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) in 2017. When the party contested the previous Assembly election in alliance with the AAP, he came third in the constituency. In 2018 the LIP broke ties with the AAP.

The LIP had sent a notice to Gajjanmajra following complaints that his schools were charging fees during the Covid lockdown despite a party directive not to do so. He switched to the AAP in August 2020.