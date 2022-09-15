After assurance from Cheema, farm labour unions lift dharna from outside CM’s colony

Farm labour unions that were protesting outside Dreamland colony in Sangrur where Punjab CM has a house lifted the dharna on Wednesday afternoon after assurance of another meeting from Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

The farm labour unions have now received a written invite of a meeting with Cheema on September 29 with all the stakeholders and another meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann on October 3, regarding their ongoing demands. The unions, under the banner of Sanjha Punjab Morcha, had started their protest on September 12, defying Section 144.

On Wednesday, a delegation of Sanjha Punjab Morcha attended a meeting with Cheema in which he discussed the issue of complete loan waiver demand of farm labourers was discussed. “We have now been told that the finance minister will call representatives of commercial banks, private financial institutions, cooperatives etc to discuss the issue of loan waiver with our representatives on Septemver 29,” said Mukesh Malaud, president of Zamin Prapati Sangrash Committee, adding that for the rest of our demads, a meeting with Mann has been fixed on October 3 at 3.30 pm and 15 union leaders have been invited.

“We had announced to jam the main road if the letter is not issued, but then authorities came to give us letter to attend meeting with the CM and we decided to lift the dharna,” said Malaud. Tarsem Peter, president of Pendu Khet Mazdoor union, said that a large part of wages of NREGA workers are pending and letters have been sent to the rural development department to expedite the payments.

Demands of labourers are regarding residential plots , one third panchayati land meant for agriculture should be given to the actual dalit families instead of dummy candidates fielded by landlords and various other demands.