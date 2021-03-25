After 2 cases of Dalit atrocities, Supreme Court commission head meets victims’ kin in Moga, Sangrur

In a horrific incident on March 18, two Dalit sisters of a dhaba worker from village Shekha Khurd in Moga were brutally murdered.

After taking cognizance of two separate incidents of alleged atrocities against Dalits, National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla Wednesday met the victim families in Moga and Sangrur. Sampla directed the Moga DC to ensure that as per the provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act it should be ensured that eldest member of the victim’s family is given pension besides government job to one family member, free education up to graduation to eligible family member and piece of cultivable land as per norms.

While speaking to the family members of the two sisters, who were brutally murdered, in village Manuke Gill, in Moga a few days back, Sampla expressed his heartfelt condolences. While listening to the grieving family members, Sampla assured them all possible help and speedy justice. Mother of the deceased sisters demanded justice and capital punishment for those responsible behind the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, regarding another shocking incident wherein four children, which included one from a Dalit family, were subjected to physical and mental torture in Bhasaur village of Sangrur, Sampla met the family at their residence in village Bhasaur and expressed his grave concern over the unfortunate incident. He assured strict action against those responsible behind the inhumane act.



He said, “I assured all the victim families pertaining to both the incidents that Commission will ensure that the culprits get strict punishment, without any delay and political pressure, under the relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The commission will also ensure that the victim gets financial assistance in accordance with laid down norms besides proper security,” he added. Four persons have already been booked in the incident of Bhasaur village including the sarpanch of the village.

Sampla directed the administrative and police authorities of both Moga and Sangrur districts to conduct speedy investigation into the respective incidents. “Cops must ensure that the guilty are brought to book,” Sampla said.



In a horrific incident on March 18, two Dalit sisters of a dhaba worker from village Shekha Khurd in Moga were brutally murdered. The police later arrested the accused who was identified as Gurvir Singh, son of the Congress-backed Sarpanch of village Shekha Khurd. In another incident on March 7, four boys, including a Dalit, in the age group of 11 to 13 years, were allegedly beaten up and paraded for 4-km with their hands tied behind their backs by the sarpanch and panchayat members of Bhasaur village in Sangrur after they were caught in a theft case.