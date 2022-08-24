scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

African Swine Fever breakout in Punjab: Vet varsity holds discussion for pig farmers

Days after cases of African Swine Fever (ASW) were confirmed in Patiala district of Punjab, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, organised an online panel discussion on the issue on Wednesday to educate pig farmers.

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, said that it is a very tough time for pig farmers. ASF was previously reported only in the northeastern states, which is a major market for pigs, but this disease has now been notified in Punjab too, he said.

Dr Ashwani Kumar said that this was a viral disease of pigs, spread by ticks, wild pigs, diseased pigs and by raw meat offals. He added that it must be differentiated from Classical Swine Fever in which posterior paralysis is not common.

Another expert Dr Yashpal Singh Malik said that presently there was no treatment or vaccination for this disease. However, he said that GADVASU is working to develop an ASF vaccine, but it will take some time.

Dr Jasbir Singh Bedi said that this was a non-zoonotic disease that does not spread to humans. He added that carcasses of animals should be disposed of by burying them in a deep pit with lime. Dr Amit Sharma added that pigs should be kept in a comfortable environment as stress may lower their immunity and expose them to diseases. Dr Charnjeet Singh Sarangal, from Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL), said the Animal Husbandry Department of Punjab is doing its best to stop the spread of the disease. If a pig farmer has any doubt, he must contact the Animal Husbandry Department for early detection and containment of the disease.

Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, a progressive pig farmer and member of National Advisory Committee (Piggery) and Kunal Sharma, another farmer emphasised on availability of accurate pig farmers’ numbers, controlling the influx of wild pigs from other states, which could impose a serious risk to the state’s piggery industry. Dr PK Uppal, former advisor of animal husbandry department, stressed on developing standard operating procedures for containing ASF as Punjab has the best pig germplasm.

Dr Brar added that the university is ready to help livestock farmers of the state. Farmers can contact the university on any working day on numbers 62832-97919 and 62832-58834.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 07:41:46 pm
