Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Another batch of 30 Afghan Sikhs to arrive in Delhi today

As many as 110 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus still remain in Afghanistan and 61 e-visa applications are pending with the Government of India for issuance.

Written by Divya Goyal | Ludhiana |
Updated: August 3, 2022 12:17:47 pm
Another batch of 30 Afghan Sikhs will arrive in Delhi Wednesday as the evacuation and shifting of Afghan minorities to India continues.

Another batch of 30 Afghan Sikhs will arrive in Delhi Wednesday as the evacuation and shifting of Afghan minorities to India continues.

“The transfer of Afghan minorities to India is being facilitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in coordination with us,” said Puneet Chandhok, Indian World Forum.

“Thirty Afghan Sikhs, including children and infants, will be arriving later today from Kabul. Their airfare has been borne by SGPC. Thirty-two have been evacuated earlier,” he said.

A non-scheduled commercial flight operated by Kam Air will arrive at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s IGI at 11.45 am. The evacuees will then proceed towards Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji at Tilak Nagar.

As many as 110 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus still remain in Afghanistan and 61 e-visa applications are pending with the Government of India for issuance.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:07:25 pm

