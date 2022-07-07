Afghan Sikh, Hindu community donates 1 lakh Afghani for family of Muslim security guard killed in Kabul gurdwara attack

The tiny Afghan Sikh and Hindu community in Kabul has donated 1 lakh Afghani to the family of the Muslim security guard, who was one of the two people killed in the terror attack on Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan last month.

Members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu community, led by gurdwara president Gurnam Singh, handed over the amount to the family of Ahmed Jaan, the security guard of the gurdwara, who was shot dead by the terrorists.

Sunny Singh, son of Gurnam Singh, told The Indian Express over the phone that a total relief amount of 12 lakh Afghani was handed over to Ahmed’s family, including 11 lakh Afghani given by the Taliban government and 1 lakh Afghani by the gurdwara management.

“Ahmed came from a very poor family and had shifted to Kabul to earn a living for his family. He belonged to Mazar, which is very far from Kabul. It had been nearly ten years that he was working as a security guard at the gurdwara and protecting it,” said Sunny Singh on Wednesday night.

On the day of the attack on June 18, when gunmen stormed inside the gurdwara, Ahmed’s eight-year-old son was also present there. “When gunmen entered inside and shot Ahmed right at the entrance, his son ran away in panic and hid somewhere. He kept hiding till the attack was on. Later, he came out and saw his father lying dead. He kept asking everyone ‘Where is my abbu…’ We took care of him till his other family members arrived to take him along. He is still in shock,” said Sunny Singh.

He added that the Taliban government has also released 11 lakh Afghani as relief for the family of Sawinder Singh, who also died in the attack. “Another 40 lakh (Afghani) has been given by the government for the repair of damaged gurdwara building,” he said.