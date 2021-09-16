Afghan Hindu businessman abducted in Kabul 

AN AFGHAN Hindu businessman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint while he was on the way to his shop in Kabul on Tuesday.

Bansari Lal Arendeh, in his fifties, belonged to Khost province of Afghanistan and established his pharmaceutical business in Karte Parwan of Kabul. He and his family had taken Indian citizenship, but used to visit Kabul frequently for his business. His wife and children are in Delhi.

On Tuesday, he was allegedly abducted on the way to his shop near Hotel Parwain Khair in Kabul.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashok Kumar Arendeh, his elder brother, who is also in Kabul, said it was unlikely that his brother was abducted by the Taliban. “The Taliban are also trying to locate him and have offered us full support. Maybe it is the handiwork of robbers. He was on the way to his shop as usual when a vehicle started following him. He was taken away in a vehicle at gunpoint. Till now we have no clue about his abductors,” said Ashok. “We have taken Indian citizenship but we keep visiting Kabul for our business and livelihood,” he added.

Gurnam Singh, president, Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan Kabul, said a complaint has been filed with the Taliban. “On behalf of Hindu and Sikh minorities still left here, we have informed Taliban about Bansri Lal’s abduction. It happened around 8.20 am Tuesday morning. Taliban have denied taking him away. They are also trying to find out who did this,” he added.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, president, Indian World Forum, said an employee of Bansri Lal was also kidnapped, but he managed to escape after being beaten up by the abductors. “His car was hit from the back and after that he was taken away in a green Toyota Corolla at gunpoint. The local community is following up the case with local officials and a case has also been registered with local investigating agencies. We have also informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and requested their immediate assistance and intervention,” said Chandhok.

“021 unit of the intelligence department of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has taken over the case and investigating the same. Local community members have met officials but till now identity of abductors has not been established. A copy of the complaint and search order issued by the Taliban has been provided to the complainants,” he added.